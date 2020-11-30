Bessie’s Floral Designs supports other local businesses

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – In an effort to support local businesses, Bessie’s Floral Designs in Oak Hill is now selling items from other local companies.

Candles, soaps and other small products from locally owned businesses like West Virginia Wax Works, Jenifer’s Primitive and Gorge Naturals are all being featured inside the store.

“Being a small business owner I wanted to support other small business owners and offering small items is a way to that,” Owner Angel Critchley said.

If you are a local business owner and would like to have your items displayed inside Bessie’s, you can call the store at (304) 469-2230.