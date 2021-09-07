Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival 2021 Schedule

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)-Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival is a multi-day, community-wide festival offering numerous family activities. The festival involves local organizations and businesses with the goal of providing affordable entertainment and events for our youth. Some of the festival hosts & activities include:

Tuesday-Saturday, Sept. 7-11: Leisure Lanes – 10:00am – 9:00pm, One free game of

bowling & shoe rental per child when accompanied by a paying adult, call for lane availability 304-253-7328

Tuesday, Sept. 7: Raleigh County Library: 3:00pm -5:00pm Build with us, pick out the mini building block kit you would like to create and keep. Decorate some fun building block glasses and enjoy some sweet block treats. No registration required, limited supplies.

Wednesday, Sept. 8: The Pottery Place special – buy one, get one ½ off.

Thursday, Sept. 9: 4:30pm Youth Disc Golf instruction with Active SWV,

WVU Tech Disc Golf Course

Thursday, Sept. 9: Pickleball serving, receiving, forehand, &

selfie contests at New River Park courts (ages 8 & up); Come &

try to be a champion (trophies), 6:00pm

Friday, Sept. 10: 4:00pm – 6:00pm Crescendo House Instrument

Exploration in the Kindermusik room, Ragland Road

Friday, Sept. 10: Youth Museum & Exhibition Mine, 6:00pm – 8:00pm, see FunnyBones Balloon & Magic Show at the amphitheater, 6:00pm – 7:00pm Inside the Youth Museum: Thomas and Friends Along the Rail Exhibit & Planetarium Shows; Exhibition Mine – Underground Mine tours; Admission inside Youth Museum & mine tour = $5

Saturday, Sept. 11: 9:30am 9-11 Memorial event, Word Park;

10:00am–2:00pm Kids Fest Street Fair; Main & Fayette Streets,

plus the Federal Plaza on Heber Street – Various booths, games,

fun activities & food vendors

Beckley Fire Dept.’s Junior Firefighters Challenge

United Bank Carnival Showcase (game band = $5 to play games,

$5 to spin the prize wheel)

Festival Parade at 11:00am – Children’s characters, bagpipers,

marching bands, teams & more. Theme: America Strong

After the parade: Youth performers at courthouse steps;

Bookmobile, selfies with characters, and visit booths …

Saturday, Sept. 11 Evening: 9-11 Parade of Lights.

Watch the lights of emergency vehicles as they cruise from

Independence High School at dusk along Route 16 (Byrd Dr) to

downtown, back on Byrd Drive to Epling Stadium on Ragland

Road

