Beckley’s annual Veterans Day parade to take place at airport this year for social distancing

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The American Legion Post 32, the City of Beckley and Visit Southern West Virginia are in the planning stages of their annual Veterans Day celebration, but this year, calls for creativity.

It will be a “reverse” parade at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport, and the participants will stay in place while those attending will drive around them.

Typically, people crowd the sidewalks of Downtown Beckley as the parade moves through but Director of Beckley Events Jill Moorefield says this year is all about social distancing while still doing something to honor local heroes.

“Our veterans are just too important to our country and our community and we really want to show them that we thank them,” she said. “This gives them the opportunity who might ride in the parade normally, they can sit there and wave as people go by or if they don’t want to sit there for a couple hours, they can drive through the event and see how people appreciate the Veterans in our community.”

This will take place on November 11 beginning at 11:00 a.m. and lasting until 12:45 p.m.

To register, you must complete an entry form on the city’s website: www.beckley.org or call (304) 256-1776.