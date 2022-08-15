Beckley’s 4th Annual Honey Festival to be held at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine on August 20

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association will host the 4th Annual Beckley Honey Festival on Saturday, August 20, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Visitors can learn how to raise bees, taste and purchase local honey, watch live honeybee demonstrations and learn more about bees at informational display tents.

The purpose of the honey festival is to encourage public awareness of the importance of bees and the threats they currently face. In addition, the Festival will have special children’s activities in the Youth Museum, such as bee dissections, art activities, and a Leonardo’s Lab exhibit tour.

The Long Point String Band will provide music throughout the day. Additionally, specialty vendors and food vendors will sell hot dogs, smoked pork, corn on the cob, kettle corn, drinks, and fudge. Exhibition Coal Mine Tours will be available all day at discounted rates.

The Festival will take place at the Exhibition Coal Mine on 513 Ewart Avenue, adjacent to New River Park. The mine is open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information, call 304-256-1747.

