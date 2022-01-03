Beckley warming center opens as temperatures drop below freezing

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Through a collaboration with the City of Beckley, local faith-based organizations and the United Way, one warming center at the United Methodist Church has opened for people in need.

According to the United Way of Southern West Virginia, a warming center is used when temperatures dip well-below freezing during the night, and it’s for people who have nowhere else to go.

“They might be in the elements, or they might not have proper heating at home, any reason that they might need to get out of the cold,” said Executive Director Trena Dacal. To have that for our community is an important thing for our city.”

The warming center opens up when the temperature, including wind chill, is at or below 15 degrees. They’re setting things up now, as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing multiple times this week.

“We know that for Monday, Jan. 3, going into Tuesday morning, we’re expected to reach those temperatures. So we’re going to open the warming center.”

The Beckley warming center will open at 8 p.m. on nights at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, and stay open until 8 a.m. the next morning. If temperatures stay below 15 degrees, it will open again the following night.

The warming center is also in need of volunteers. Those interested in helping out during the night and early morning should contact the United Way.

Related