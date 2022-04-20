Beckley VAMC Women’s Veterans Program host to Bonnie’s Bus

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center’s Women’s Veteran Program partnered with Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms to their veteran women.

Part of WVU Cancer Center, the bus is a mobile breast cancer screening unit operating throughout West Virginia, especially in rural parts of the state.

VAMC was host to the bus on Tuesday at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton. They were on-site receiving women veterans age 40 and up upon appointment.

They also had set up educational booths and were doing giveaways for all of the women who came out to the event.

“We are unable to do mammograms at our facility in Beckley, and at our outpatient clinics here in Princeton and in Lewisburg, so this gives us the opportunity to bring healthcare access closer to our women veterans,” Public Affairs Officer at Beckley VAMC, Sara Yoke.

VAMC and Bonnie’s Bus will be at the Greenbrier outpatient clinic on Friday, April 22. Appointments are required.

You can schedule an appointment by contacting the Women’s Veteran Program Manager Wanda Richmond at (304)255-2121 ext. 4176.

