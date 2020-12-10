Beckley VAMC and Calfee Funeral Home gives back to veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Every year Beckley VAMC partners with Calfee Funeral Home to donate holiday and winter items to veterans.

In an effort to help those in need, both organizations has collected and will distribute Christmas stockings, winter hats, gloves and socks for homeless veterans. Chief of Voluntary Services, Bre Lehew says she is thrilled to be a part of the event because of the large veteran population in the state.

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity because the homeless population is so great in our community and COVID has really hit the veterans hard,” Lehew said.

The items will be distributed to veterans this weekend.