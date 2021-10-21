Beckley VA Medical Center holding free flu vaccine clinics for veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic is being held at the Beckley VA Medical Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m, lasting until November 5. And this is a one-time opportunity for veterans to get a flu vaccine at the medical center without having to make an appointment, so it’s encouraged they come out and get it.

“You don’t need an appointment, you can just sit comfortably in your car, you don’t have to get out of your car. We do encourage people to wear short sleeves or some type of shirt that is easily rolled up to help expedite the process, and we just encourage everyone to look out for their health and come get a free flu vaccine,” says Sara Yoke VAMC Public Affairs Officer.

The VA Medical Center will also be holding a free flu vaccine clinic there this Saturday, October 23 from 9 a.m until 2 p.m. And while you don’t have to get out of your car, masks are encouraged at these clinics.

