Beckley Rotary Club gives $6,000 worth of food and gifts to families in need

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tuesday morning the Rotary Club of Beckley was at the Ruby Welcome Center to donate thousands of dollars worth of supplies, food, clothing and gifts for families in need. The donations came directly from Rotary Club members.

“It comes from our Rotary members,” Beckley Rotary Community Service Chair Carol McCarthy said. “These are the people who are part of our Rotary every week. Selfless Service is our motto.”

33 families are receiving two boxes of goods containing roughly 80 pounds of food and other supplies. As well, their children are receiving Christmas gifts as part of the donation.

The Rotary Club worked with local schools to find students in need and find out what gifts they wanted. In total, the donations reached a value of nearly $6,000.

The donations are going to families from Beckley Elementary, Stratton Elementary, Fairdale Elementary and Clear Fork Elementary. School representatives attended the giveaway to help with the project.

The principal at Clear Fork Elementary, Debbra Black, says they are incredibly grateful to the Rotary Club members.

“Thank you to the Rotary Club. I appreciate it, the families appreciate it,” Black said. “And just to be able to give these children the joy of Christmas helps so much.”

This is only the second year the Rotary Club has put on this initiative. They call it Christmas Magic, and hope to continue the effort in the future.

