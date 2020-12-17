Beckley recognized as a “bronze-level” bicycle friendly community

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia announces that Beckley is now recognized as a bronze level bicycle friendly community.

Beckley is one of only three cities in the state to get that recognition. It comes after the city has worked to improve signage and crosswalks to make it easier to walk or bike through the area. Not only does that make transportation easier, but biking can make for a healthier lifestyle as well.

“It helps you reach the physical activity guidelines of 150 minutes per week,” said Erin Ellis-Reid with Active SWV. “You can do those in small increments. It’s great for your mental health, also. Being outside in and of itself is good for your mental health, but physical activity reduces stress and overall, increases health outcomes.”

The Bike and Pedestrian Action Committee meets every month by Zoom. You can find more information on those meetings at activeswv.com/events.