Beckley-Raleigh County Health Dep. vaccinates 80-year-olds in mass vaccination event

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County residents who are 80 years and older got the chance to receive their COVID-19 vaccine this morning in Beckley.

Starting at 9 a.m. Raleigh County healthcare workers spent hours vaccinating over 500 residents. If you fall into the category of 80 years and older and were unable to participate in today’s mass vaccination event, you will have another chance as the health department anticipates more vaccines from the state.

“We got numerous calls into our office and as we get it in we’ll let everyone know that we’ll take care of the 80-year-old old population,” Amber Humprey with the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Dep. said.

If you would like to get vaccinated, you can track The Beckley-Raleigh County Facebook page and website for announcements on the next clinic.