Beckley Psychiatrist discusses importance of Mental Health Awareness Month

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – For over 70 years, Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May in the United States.

Appalachian Psychiatric Services Dr. Ahmed Faheem has been practicing mental health in Raleigh County since 1998. He says we have more resources than ever to evaluate mental stability.

“I think that we are now very much understanding more than ever the connection between the mind and body,” Faheem said.

Faheem stresses that mental health has no qualifiers. Anyone can struggle with that mind and body relationship and acknowledging that is essential to providing quality care.

“We know much more now about how the brain works,” Faheem said. “How the emotions are affected.”

The past year has created new obstacles for mental health struggles. Faheem feels that is due, in part, to questions and concerns about the future.

“Now, more than ever, we are hearing about how mental health is affected in the current crisis,” Faheem said.

Mental health is always evolving. While Faheem has seen great progress made during his career, he says there is still room to grow in getting the proper support for those who need it.

“There is not as much availability of services as is necessary,” Faheem said.

