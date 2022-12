Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 16-year-old Coryion Johnson-Hill.

Hill’s family reported him missing, and he was last seen at his residence on Ewart Avenue on Sunday, December 4th.

Family members believe he left the residence voluntarily.

Anyone with information on his location can contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720.

