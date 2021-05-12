Beckley Police Department asks for the community’s help in locating robbery suspect

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating the suspect of a robbery.

Police say a man dressed in red forced his way into the “Venus Lounge” in Beckley early Saturday morning. They also say it appeared he had some kind of firearm with him. The suspect reportedly also got away with several hundred dollars before running from the scene.

“She opened the cash register and she retrieved several hundred dollars,” said Beckley Police Detective Nick Walters. “It was then placed into a bag and the male immediately fled the area, headed towards Rails to Trails.”

If you have any information regarding the suspect, Beckley PD asks that you contact them, or Crime Stoppers.

