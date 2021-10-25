Beckley organizations coming together to raise funds to re-paint vandalized blessing box

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Pride’s Blessing Box on 3rd Avenue at the Art Park was recently vandalized, and between organizing Beckley Pride events and holding other events that support the LGBTQ+ movement in Beckley, the Blessing Box project took the organization months of hard work to finish. The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is among one of the other groups in the community that strongly supports Beckley Pride’s efforts, and both groups were upset to see such vandalism occur.

“As you can see behind us it’s black now but you can look up the pictures on Beckley Pride’s Facebook to see how absolutely beautiful it was before this happened,” says Amanda Hammons, Chair of Raleigh County Prevention Coalition.

“We spent a lot of time, and energy, and money on this box to try to make Beckley more beautified and we were very disheartened to find that it was painted over in black,” adds Christina Baisden, Chair of Beckley Pride.

Now the two organizations are teaming up to re-paint the blessing box and return it to what it was, but they need the community’s help with raising the funds again.

If you would like to help out you can visit their online fundraiser on both the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition and the Beckley Pride’s Facebook pages to make a donation. If you can’t contribute online you can send a check to Beckley Pride P.O Box 5093, Beckley WV 25801.

