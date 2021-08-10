Beckley native wins brand new truck in Do it for Babydog vaccine sweepstakes

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice stopped by Tamarack on Tuesday morning to give away one of the final prizes in the Do it for Babydog Vaccine Sweepstakes.

This prize is a brand new Toyota Tacoma, and it’s being given to Beckley Native Paul Swartz. They made it a surprise for him, and told him he had to resolve a problem with his car’s registration at Tamarack.

“I would’ve never thought,” Swartz said. “I thought what the heck is wrong with my registration, and why are they calling me?”

Other prizes given away this week include two cash prizes, valued at $1,588,000 and $588,000. The vaccine sweepstakes has been going on for seven weeks, aimed at encouraging residents to get their vaccine in exchange for the chance to win some valuable prizes.

Swartz works as a dietician in Beckley. And as a healthcare worker, he says people should trust the vaccine, with or without a sweepstakes.

“I think the vaccine is safe, and it’s time for everybody to get one. Things have picked back up with this virus.”

This week marks the final drawing of the Do it for Babydog sweepstakes.

Related