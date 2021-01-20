Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold shares thoughts: I’m very optimistic about the next four years

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Following Wednesday’s inauguration, a local leader shares his thoughts on the future of the United States.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold says he is very optimistic about the next four years and said he believes that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will put together a great cabinet.

“We hope for instability, and unification of our country what has happened in the past two weeks was as sad as it was disgraceful,” Mayor Rappold said.

Mayor Rappold says he looks forward to the next four years.