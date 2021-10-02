Beckley hosts 30th annual chili night

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – People are coming to uptown Beckley for the 30th annual Chili Night, a traditional and beloved event that brings in all kinds of different tastes, flavors, and recipes of chili from throughout the community. And along with live music playing on multiple different stages, several businesses and organizations were there promoting food, products, services, and of course, their delicious chili.

“It’s fun whether you win or not it’s a great day, I love participating in these events and it’s just a good feeling to be out and about, especially after the pandemic and being housed for so long,” says Jane McCoy of Black Cow Catering in Charleston. “We didn’t have any chili cook-offs last year, so we’re excited to get back out into the mix again.”

And there were plenty of awards for the different kinds of chili to be given out after the event, from first, second, and third places, People’s Choice, Speciality Chili, among many others.

