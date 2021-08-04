Beckley Events now taking vendor registrations for Beckley’s Appalachian Festival Street Fair

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley is already gearing up for the 2021 Appalachian Festival, a two-week-long event full of activities that support local restaurants, organizations, and the community at large. The festival will begin on August 21st and will last until the 28th, the final day being the Appalachian Festival Street Fair from 5 p.m to 8:30 p.m. And Beckley Events is now looking for businesses and organizations who would like to register to take part in the street fair.

“We would like for folks, whether it is a restaurant, a food truck, or an organization that wants to get the word out about what they do, or anything like that that would want to be in the street fair, they can register by August 10th. We usually like to get the registrations in a few weeks in advance to let the health department know about food and to plan the promotion of it, the layout, and things like that,” says Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events.

Interested participants in the street fair can complete the registration form on the city’s website, www.beckley.org, or by calling (304)256-1776to have the form mailed or emailed to you.

