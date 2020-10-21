Beckley Events hosts reverse Christmas parade

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – To ensure everyone’s safety, the City of Beckley’s annual Christmas Parade will look different this year.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and the inability to ensure social distancing during a traditional downtown parade, this year’s parade will be a reverse parade. Entries will line up at Woodrow Wilson high school‘s campus and stay in place. Spectators can drive around the school to view the entries from their vehicle between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on December 5, 2020.

“A reserve parade is where the entries stay in place. People who wants to come see the parade can drive by.. Everybody can be safe in their cars and we hope it will be a great event,” Director Jill Moorefield said.

Candy and items will not be distributed from individual participants. However, groups can donate label candy to the committee in advance and goodie bags will be assembled.