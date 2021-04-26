Beckley City Councils tables vote on demolition of 227 Prince Street

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley City Council tables a vote on whether to demolish a city building.

The city of Beckley has stated that 227 Prince Street has fallen into disrepair. Councilmembers visited the building last week before voting on whether or not the building will be demolished.

“There are a lot of things that the councilpersons have to consider,” said Beckley City Council Member Robert Dunlap. “They have to consider the Historic Landmark Commission, the Mayor’s Wishes, the overall plan for the city. What it looks like to have another structure torn down. That will create safety, but that will also create less opportunity, potentially. And they’re weighing all of those factors.”

The vote was originally set for Tuesday after being tabled at the council’s previous meeting.

Related