Beckley City Council hoping to annex Sprague into city limits

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – At at recent meeting, the Beckley City Council discussed a potential annexation of Sprague.

Sprague is currently outside of Beckley city limits, and has had issues with flooding. Beckley officials are hoping to offer increased city resources to Sprague residents.

“What we’re looking for is a legislative solution that allows, if a city encompasses a certain area, donut holes that land inside of those areas could be annexed at the city’s discretion,” said Beckley City Councilman Robert Dunlap. “That way, we don’t have to go every resident, and necessarily reach out and sell them on this idea.”

Beckley law enforcement officials currently respond to calls in Sprague, and Dunlap added that it would make more sense for Sprague residents to officially be within city limits.