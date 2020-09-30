Beckley business offering electronic health records software

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local Beckley business is offering health records software that is electronic.

Medgre makes software that is primarily for private medical clinics. The software allows doctors and patients to track medical histories in an organized manner.

“Then there’s a big cycle that changes to a document,” said Medgre President Mohd Rehan. “It has to go there and then there. There’s a long big queue for that. Here, you tell us what to do, and if we find value in it, we make it and give it to you. So, you end up seeing the things in the same way as you expect.”

Medgre is located on Johnstown Road near the Eisenhower Drive intersection.