Beckley authorities seek public assistance locating murder suspect

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred last month on Truman avenue.

Authorities are searching for Aredith Lynaea Thompson, 29, of Beckley, in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on November 23.

Law enforcement has issued a warrant for her arrest on charges of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Detective Deems of the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

