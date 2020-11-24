Beckley Art Center’s Holiday Gift Show to open on Small Business Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Art Center will launch their holiday gift show on Small Business Saturday.

Artists from all over the state have contributed their own work that can be purchased and can make for some unique holiday gifts.

This year, for safety purposes, if you want to shop, you will have to make an appointment online to do so. 

“We have lots of holiday-related items like ornaments and decor, but we also have paintings, glass mosaics, jewelry, just a little bit of something for everyone,” he said. 

You can head over to beckleyartcenter.com to sign up for an appointment. 

