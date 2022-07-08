Beckley Art Center partnering up with the state’s traveling Shakespeare troupE to present Love’s Labour’s Lost

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A king and his companions swear off the company of women, an oath that gets hilariously compromised when the Princess of France and her ladies arrive.

A play by William Shakespeare, Love’s Labour’s Lost is filled with music, romance, and laughter, and it’s also making its way to Beckley for the weekend.

The Beckley Art Center is partnering up with the Youth Museum of Southern WV and the Rusty Mechanicals– the state’s only professional Shakespeare troupe, to bring the play into town.

As part of their season tour, the troupe of actors will perform this Sunday, July 10 at the Youth Museum. It’s a summertime matinee that will begin at 4 p.m.

It’s also an opportunity to experience a taste of culture in a fun way, and the first time to support both the local art center and West Virginia’s acting troupe.

“This is great because they have added us as a part of their tour, and a part of this partnership is that we’re using this as a fundraiser for both organizations, so these are two arts organizations in West Virginia who are non-profit and we’re coming together to try to raise some funds for both of us,” Executive Director of the Beckley Art Center, Robby Moore says.

Tickets for the performance are $17 in advance and $23 at the door. You can visit the link to purchase your tickets in advance.

