Beckley Art Center opens members exhibition

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new exhibition called Who We Are, the Beckley Art Center is celebrating its opening and the members of the art center that contribute their work to the exhibition. And this new exhibition is all about who the Beckley Art Center members are, not only at the art center, but who they are as artists, community members, and people.

“This is really great because we get to spotlight our members here at Beckley Art Center and they get to show their work. We have artists of all skill levels, from people who are just enthusiasts all the way up to professionals,” says Executive Director of BAC, Robbie Moore.

The next exhibition at the art center will be their Holiday Gift Show featuring original work and gifts from various artists. The art center also holds several different art education opportunities and workshops throughout the year. You can visit them at beckleyartcenter.com to find out more.

Related