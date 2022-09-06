Beckley Art Center now accepting submissions for 2022 Holiday Gift Show

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Art Center (BAC) is accepting artwork submissions for the 2022 Holiday Gift Show. This year’s theme is open to all art, crafts, and mediums, and submissions are due by November 1. The Holiday Gallery will open for in-person shopping with an appointment-only day for the exhibit’s November 26 grand opening. The show will run until December 17 and then close for the season.

Artists can submit pieces for free via email to the Exhibition Committee at services@beckleyartcenter.com. The committee will accept up to 6 submissions with three pieces for the juried exhibition. Artists should attach digital images of each entry in. JPEG format in at least 300 dpi.

BAC recommends submitting items guests could buy as holiday gifts and encourages artists to submit pieces that cost $50 or less. However, this is not a requirement, and artwork does not have to be holiday themed.

For more information on submitting pieces or upcoming events, visit beckleyartcenter.com.

Related