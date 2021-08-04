Beckley Art Center hosts children’s theater camp

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Art Center is giving local kids a chance to express themselves with an art camp.

The camp has a focus on creativity and theater. They are writing their own three minute short plays and learning all about the performing arts.

The camp director Kelsey Hofe says the week-long camp is a great way to get kids to open up out of their shells.

“This camp is all about kids getting out of their shells, learning acting techniques,” Hofe said. “We have kids who have and have never done theater before.”

After the week is over, the kids will show off what they’ve done in a series of on-stage performances.

