Beckley Art Center hosting Youth Theatre Camp

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County kids have a unique chance to sharpen their skills in the theatre.

The Beckley Art Center is hosting a five-day youth theatre camp from August 3rd-7th. All kids ages 8-12 are eligible and the final day will include a camp-wide performance for both family and friends.

“There’s not a lot of youth camps that happen around our community,” said Beckley Art Center Administrative Coordinator Saja Montague. “So, this is going to be a chance for them to get to get in there and learn about improv and learn about prop making. Learn all of the things that they wouldn’t really maybe get a chance to learn about.”

Sign ups will be open on the Beckley Art Center’s website until the camp begins on August 3rd.

