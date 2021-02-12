Beckley Art Center debuts ‘The Blue Period’ exhibit

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new exhibit at the Beckley Art Center is giving people a chance to support local artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Blue Period” exhibit features more than 30 works of art from more than a dozen West Virginia-based artists. Director of the Art Center, Robby Moore, is excited for the artists to have a chance to showcase their work.

“We put some seek peeks online and the artist participating has been sharing and we have a great response so far,” Moore said.

The Blue Period will be free and open to the public and will be on display until March 13.