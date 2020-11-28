Beckley Art Center begins annual Holiday Gift Show

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Art Center is hosting its annual Holiday Gift Show.

Dozens of artists from across the region have created one-of-a-kind pieces of art and have made them available for purchase at the Dan and Cynthia Bickey Art Gallery.

According to Robby Moore, the Beckley Art Center’s Executive Director, the show is meant to celebrate local artists and give them a medium to sell their artwork.

“This is the first day of our holiday gift show here at Beckley Art Center in our Dan and Cynthia Bickey Art Gallery. And we’re very happy, we always open this show on Small Business Saturday. We try to have this every year, it really highlights a lot of our artists and members. It’s great for our local economy and a way to support the arts,” Moore said.

To keep things safe, the art gallery is letting patrons in by appointment. During their assigned time slot, they can browse the gallery and support local artists in a safe way.

One patron said she’s excited to have the opportunity to do so and is using her time to pick up some Christmas gifts.

“I am sending them to Jersey City and to Martinsburg. I’m very excited to ship these gifts off to their new owners. It’s awesome to see, to be able to come to one place and support artists from all over the region. It’s really great,” she said.

The annual Holiday Gift Show will last until December 12 and is available Tuesday through Saturday. To make an appointment and reserve a shopping timeslot, visit the Beckley Art Center website.