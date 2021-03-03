Baylor edges WVU in overtime, wins regular season title

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – After multiple instances of their matchups being postponed, WVU men’s basketball was finally able to face Baylor Tuesday night on the court.

The game lived up to the fact that both teams were ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll, with Baylor outlasting the Mountaineers 94-89 in overtime. The result means the Bears win the Big 12 Conference regular season title.

The Bears would start the game with the momentum, going into halftime with a 35-31 lead. However, West Virginia would respond in the second half, and it was a Jared Butler basket that tied the game at 81-81, forcing the extra five minutes. Baylor would make more baskets down the stretch in overtime to win.

WVU’s Taz Sherman led all scorers with 26 points off the bench, while Miles McBride chipped in with 19 points and Sean McNeil added 18. Butler led Baylor with 25 points.

West Virginia continues its homestand Thursday against TCU, before hosting Oklahoma State Saturday to close the regular season.