Barboursville man charged with criminal invasion of privacy and child pornography

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – Authorities charged Darrel Wills, 55, of Barboursville, with criminal invasion of privacy and child pornography. Fayette County officers launched an investigation after a 17-year-old foreign exchange student Wills was hosting at his residence discovered a hidden camera in her bathroom. A search warrant led to officers finding an additional camera in the victim’s bedroom and several storage devices they had seized from the property.

Following the digital forensics investigation, authorities arrested Wills on a warrant and charged him with possession of child pornography and ten counts of criminal invasion of privacy.

Related