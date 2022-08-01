Banana Boat Sunscreen recalled after traces of Benzene found in product

West Virginia (WOAY)- Edgewell Personal Care Company issued a recall Friday for three batches of Banana Boat sunscreen. According to the Food and Drug Administration, trace levels of benzene were detected in the product during an internal review. As a result, consumers are advised to stop using the product and discard it immediately.

The recalled product, Banana Boat Hair and Scalp SPF 30 Spray, was distributed nationwide by several U.S. retailers and sold online. Consumers can identify affected batches by the following information, located at the bottom of each can:

Lot Code:20016AF; Expiration Date: December 2022

Lot Code:20084BF; Expiration Date: February 2023

Lot Code:21139AF; Expiration Date: April 2024

The chemical Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen that can cause cancer in individuals that are exposed to it. The company announced, “While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.”

Edgewell Personal Care Company has notified retailers to remove all remaining products in their stores. Additionally, Banana Boat is offering to reimburse consumers that purchased the recalled item. Any consumers experiencing adverse effects after using the product should report symptoms to the Food and Drug Administration either online or through the mail.

Related