Axe throwing business comes to Beckley, soft opening Friday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – If you’re frustrated or just want to have some fun, you’ll want to check out a new businesses opening in Beckley.

The Axe Hole is looking sharp as they prepare for their doors to open to the public.

An idea that was drafted in early March has now become a reality as this local business has completed their finishing touches this week.

Co-owner Tony Martin spoke on the soft opening. “It’s super exciting. When you draw something on a piece of paper and it’s just brought to life. Quite often throughout the process we talked about how we’re working on something that doesn’t exist. Once it comes into existence, it’s just as exciting as throwing axes for me.”

Although it’s a fun attraction to bring in families, The Axe Hole will also be serving alcohol for you and your friends to enjoy a night on the town.

Looking to collaborate with other small businesses in the area, their beer and wine are from local vendors as well as some food items on the menu.

“Being from the area, one of our primary goals is to promote the other small businesses in the area just like us and hopefully bring new life to downtown Beckley.”

And although the soft opening isn’t until Friday, The Axe Hole’s reservation list is filling up pretty quickly. There will be walk-in spots available, however securing a lane before arriving is ideal.

“It’s kind of exciting to see something new to do coming to the Beckley area.”

Your new favorite game will be having their grand opening in Beckley on Monday, June. 28th at noon.

