Axe Hole celebrates official grand opening and ribbon cutting in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An official venue of the World Axe Throwing League is now open to the Beckley community.

Axe Hole celebrated its official grand opening and ribbon cutting Monday. Axe throwing might be the main draw, but there’s an entire experience involved with downtown Beckley’s newest addition.

“We wanted to be a little different, especially in the downtown Beckley area,” said Axe Master Chief Tony Martin. “Basically, bringing an attraction to downtown. So for us, we’re not just basically selling that experience of throwing an axe at the target, but we’re selling the experience itself.”

Martin adds that Axe Hole is Southern West Virginia’s only family-friendly indoor axe throwing venue.

