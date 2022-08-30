Average gasoline prices in West Virginia decrease 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 West Virginia stations. West Virginia gas prices have decreased over 55 cents per gallon since last month. However, prices are over 75 cents per gallon higher than last year.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the most affordable gas station prices in West Virginia offered were $3.29/g yesterday, and the most expensive was $4.29/g.

The national average diesel price has risen 7.3 cents in the last week, at $5.04 per gallon. Since last week, average national gasoline prices have fallen 5 cents per gallon, averaging $3.81.

GasBuddy’s comprehensive survey updates 288 times daily, covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. For more information and to view GasBuddy data, visit http://prices.GasBuddy.com

