Automotive products firm to open WVa distribution center

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A company that makes and distributes automotive parts and racing products is opening a 300,000-square-foot distribution center in eastern West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that the Speedway Motors distribution center in Kearneysville will bring 25 jobs to the state.

The Lincoln, Nebraska-based family owned business plans to start hiring this month for jobs that include human resources, warehouse and maintenance.

Speedway Motors CEO Clay Smith said on a conference call that the West Virginia location will cut shipping times for customers on the East Coast.

“This is really a big deal for us,” Smith said.