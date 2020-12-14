Authorities respond to fully involved vehicle fire

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County agencies recently cleared the scene of a vehicle fire.
Dispatchers say a call came in around 8:22 p.m. about a vehicle on fire on I-64 westbound near the Bragg exit. No injuries were reported, but the car was fully involved once authorities arrived on scene.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Fire Department and Jan Care responded to the scene. The fire caused the interstate to shut down temporarily, but the scene was cleared within the hour.
