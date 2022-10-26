Attorney General’s Office to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces his office will participate in the upcoming National Drug Take Back day.

Representatives from the Attorney General’s Office will assist state agencies and groups in staffing take-back sites around the state from October 28-29.

The Attorney General’s Office has participated in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day annually since 2013.

The office’s locations will be among dozens of collection sites in West Virginia this weekend.

The Attorney General’s Office will assist the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday.

The Attorney General Public Health Trust previously awarded prescription drug incinerators to law enforcement agencies statewide to destroy unwanted/expired pills.

Dispose Responsibly of Prescriptions (DRoP) initiative, awarded the incinerators and distributed drug disposal drop boxes statewide.

