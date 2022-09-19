Attorney General Morrisey urges Visa, Mastercard, and American Express to reconsider plans to categorize gun shop sales

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking Visa, Mastercard, and American Express to reconsider a policy that would apply a new merchant code to distinguish firearm purchases from general merchandise. The world’s largest payment processors are Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

Morrisey states that flagging gun sales under its own category puts an unnecessary red flag on legitimate purchases. Gun store sales are under “general merchandise” as far as credit card purchases are concerned. Morrisey suggests that the decision to flag purchases “appears to be a cave-in to pressures from radical gun control groups and those who are anti- Second Amendment.”

