Attorney General Morrisey urges Biden to mention fentanyl during meeting with Chinese President

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging President Biden to mention the country’s fentanyl epidemic during this meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“It’s a known fact the ingredients for fentanyl comes from China and then sent to Mexico to be trafficked to the United States,” Attorney General Morrisey states.

“As president, Biden should discuss this deadly problem with President Xi and demand action.”

The United States saw 107,622 drug deaths in 2021, a 15% increase of 13,967 from 93,655 in 2020. The growth is primarily due to increased access to fentanyl.

West Virginia had 1,194 fentanyl and other synthetic opioid deaths in 2021, up 10% from 1,083 in 2020.

