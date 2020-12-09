Attorney General Morrisey To Join Brief Before the U.S. Supreme Court On Election Irregularities

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement Wednesday involving his decision to join an effort that urges the U.S. Supreme Court to consider irregularities and unconstitutional actions in this year’s election.

“Many Americans and West Virginians have seen their confidence in the electoral system undermined as they watch one report after another outlining the many, many problems with the 2020 elections. That must change.

“Today, I am announcing my support of Texas’ request before the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the many irregular, highly problematic and unconstitutional actions that have occurred in the states during the 2020 elections. We are joining a brief with a number of my colleagues, which will be filed at the U.S. Supreme Court this afternoon.

“America and West Virginia deserve to get to the bottom of these really troubling issues. I urge the U.S. Supreme Court to carefully consider Texas’ and the states’ requests.”