Attorney General Morrisey renews public warning for Publishers Clearing House Scam

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning the public to be aware of a Publishers Clearing House (PCH) scam following ongoing reports from consumers across the state. Some residents have fallen victim to the hoax since Morrisey issued an alert in June after news of a fake letter, including a West Virginia state seal, the Governor’s signature, and the Attorney General’s name.

While Publishers Clearing House awards prizes, consumers should look for specific clues to verify the legitimacy of any win. PCH sweepstakes are free to enter, and winners never pay to receive and claim their prizes. Additionally, PCH representatives will never call winners or ask for personal information; PCH will always notify winners in person or via certified mail.

The letter claimed that the Attorney General traveled to New York for a meeting with the Board of Directors of Publishers Clearing House to negotiate the prize for the letter recipient. Scammers often use familiar names to lure consumers into a false sense of security and unquestioned acceptance resulting in consumers giving scammers money to claim the alleged prize.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239, or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

Related