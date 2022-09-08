Attorney General Morrisey files opening brief in appeal on Hope Scholarship Act

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed an opening brief requesting the state Supreme Court of Appeals dissolve the permanent injunction against the Hope Scholarship Act and remand the case back to Kanawha County Circuit Court for dismissal.

According to Morrisey’s filing, the legislation “sought to open more doors for our state’s most vulnerable population- our children.” The Hope Scholarship Act would provide funding to families that remove their children from the public school system. Families would use scholarship funds for educational expenses such as private school tuition or extracurricular activities.

The Supreme Court has scheduled an expedited hearing on the state’s appeal on October 4 at 11:00 am.

