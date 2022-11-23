Attorney General Morrisey fights to maintain Title 42

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking the United States District Court for the District of Columbia to permit a group of states led by Arizona and Louisiana to intervene in the Huisha Huisha vs. Mayorkas case.

The case aims to terminate the Title 42 policy, which allows border officials to turn away migrants due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Government officials enacted the policy in March 2020, resulting in authorities turning away thousands of migrants.

The federal government will overturn Title 42 on December 21 if there is no further intervention.

