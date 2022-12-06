Attorney General Morrisey advises caution with holiday package deliveries

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes this holiday season as part of his Holiday Consumer Protection Week.

Due to the popularity of online shopping, packages are arriving at residents’ doors more frequently. Unfortunately, thieves have been using this as an opportunity to steal other people’s valuables, making it more critical than ever to take precautions.

Consumers should consider having packages sent to their workplace or a trusted neighbor instead of allowing containers to sit unattended at home.

Individuals can also choose to have packages shipped to local post offices or authorized FedEx or UPS locations for pick up.

Additionally, customers should always request using a signature to verify they received their package.

The number of residents using video doorbells has increased, and the gadgets have helped them catch porch pirates.

Morrisey also warns consumers to beware of shipping scams such as the parcel waiting scheme.

The scheme involves targeting customers with a card claiming someone attempted to make a delivery and asking consumers to call a specific number for more details.

The caller may be placed on hold and connected to a premium or overseas service that can prove costly and jeopardize personal information.

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.com.

Related