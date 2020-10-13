AT&T Donates $13,000 to Mountaineer Food Bank

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — AT&T* is donating $13,000 to Mountaineer Food Bank as part of its Believe AppalachiaSM initiative. Believe AppalachiaSM is an employee-based effort focused on “helping the helpers” by giving back to the communities that AT&T employees call home.

Mountaineer Food Bank is an emergency food network serving over 460 feeding programs in 48 counties in West Virginia, distributing over 20.7 million pounds of food annually to those in need.

“We’re honored to make this contribution to Mountaineer Food Bank to help them to continue their important work during these challenging times,” said Andy Feeney, president, AT&T West Virginia.

Gabriela Bonazzo, communications coordinator for Mountaineer Food Bank said, “The COVID-19 crisis has stretched our resources like never before. We’re extremely grateful to AT&T and to all those who have stepped up to help us meet the increased need caused by this virus.”

In addition to Mountaineer Food Bank, AT&T Foundation, as part of Believe AppalachiaSM, has funded the demolition of nuisance properties, a wellness center for first responders, the purchase of new mattress for fire stations, and hot meals for EMS workers. In addition, AT&T employees have donated their time on community clean-up projects and repainting fire stations, and suicide prevention efforts.

