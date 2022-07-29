At least 15 dead after severe flooding in Kentucky; Rescue teams search for missing people

Jackson, KY (WOAY): At least 15 people have died due to the extreme flooding that has struck Central Appalachia. A flash flood emergency was issued for the state late Wednesday, warning citizens of an impending 2 to 5 inches of rain.

Search, and rescue teams have partnered with the National Guard to search flooded communities for missing people. Almost 300 people have been rescued so far.

Governor Andy Beshear calls the flooding “one of the worst, most devastating” he has seen in “a very long time.” The Kentucky governor also stated that he expects death tolls to rise.

Flood waters have destroyed entire communities throughout Kentucky, increasing the Kentucky River by 6 feet over its previous record. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is estimated to fall in Kentucky through Monday.

Related